NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Money has been allocated for protecting New Mexicans. Federal dollars will be going towards the toxic effects of defunct oil and gas wells.

The Interior Department announced funding from the president’s infrastructure law will go towards plugging thousands of orphaned wells across multiple states. This includes $25 million for New Mexico communities.

New Mexico lawmakers said it will help curb methane emissions and prevent groundwater contamination in disadvantaged communities across the state.