NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Federal disaster assistance is now available from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development for parts of New Mexico impacted by wildfires. This comes after President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for five counties.

The HUD is helping people prevent foreclosure on their homes if they fail to pay their mortgages during this time. The department will also help with mortgage insurance, share information on available housing in the affected areas and have counseling agencies available.