NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former New Mexico sheriff now in prison has lost his appeal to have his conviction overturned. One-time Rio Arriba County Sheriff Tommy Rodella was sentenced to ten years for pulling a gun during an off-duty traffic stop in 2014.

Last year, he lobbied to have his case thrown out arguing federal firearms law had changed since his conviction but a judge denied that. Rodella appealed and this month, the appeals court also dismissed his claims.