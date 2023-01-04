SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Chocolate Fantasia is back in Silver City. The chocolate festival will take place at the Chocolate Factory at the Hub Plaza on February 11.
The event will include homemade chocolate, music, a costume contest, and golden ticket bars with prizes. Tickets to the event are $25. More information is available on the official website.