NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced that the film “The 10th” wrapped production in Albuquerque, Mountainair, and Las Vegas. “The 10th” tells the story of two criminals who go to a town to collect a debt and get the chance to make more money.

The production employed more than 100 New Mexicans. That includes 50 background talent, 40 resident crew members, and 20 actors.