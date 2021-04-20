Feature film ‘Dig’ has started production in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Tuesday that the feature film “Dig” is in production in Las Cruces. The film stars Thomas Jane and Emile Hirsch and is produced by Dig Films LLC.

“As we work to increase the economic vitality for the City of Las Cruces, film and media production is an industry we continue to support. I am pleased to see the film production Dig will be benefiting from our talented workforce and scenic diversity” said Las Cruces Mayor, Ken Miyagishima in a news release.”

“Dig” is about a widower’s strained relationship with his deaf teenage daughter. Their relationship is tested when they are held hostage by two intruders and forced to dig under a vacant house that reveals a dark secret.

The production will employ about 27 New Mexico crew members and five principal talent. “We are excited to welcome Dig to Las Cruces and Doña Ana County,” said Film Las Cruces Director Don Gray in a news release. “Film and media is an important part of the creative and economic life of the area and the southern region of New Mexico and we are happy to have them in the community,” Director of Film Las Cruces, Don Gray.

The state film office recently announced Outer Range, an Amazon Original Series will be produced in New Mexico along with a new Lifetime movie called Holiday in Santa Fe.