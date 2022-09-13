NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – San Juan County has been awarded $2 million to study a proposal to connect freight rail to the Four Corners. The feasibility study would examine the best routes to connect areas around Gallup to Farmington or Shiprock.

There are 140,000 miles of freight rail across the county, which are predominantly used to ship bulk materials, but they currently do not connect to the Four Corners area. The county has two public meetings on Tuesday at the Phil L. Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock and Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center. Both run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.