NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Americans will soon have to dial the area code on every call, even if it is local. The Federal Communications Commission is making the change in order to roll out a three-digit federal suicide prevention hotline; that number will be 988.

For all regular calls within New Mexico, you will need to dial the full ten digits starting with 505 or 575. That goes into effect on October 24. For more information, visit the FCC’s website.