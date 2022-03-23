SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is taking its Coffee With a Cop event to Santa Fe. This event gives locals a chance to get to know special agents and other staff from the FBI’s Albuquerque division.

The event is happening Thursday, March 24, at the Starbucks near St. Michaels and St. Francis from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. People can chat about career opportunities, ask what their work is all about or just talk and get to know some of the agents.

The FBI has held two meet and greets in Albuquerque before. They are now planning to expand Coffee With a Cop to other locations in the state.