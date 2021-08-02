FBI warns of business email scams

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is advising New Mexicans of new business email compromise (BEC) scams. A press release states these scams have already cost people in the state more than $1 million.

Officials say one New Mexico county lost around $500,000 in one instance and a private school system avoided being scammed out of over $55,000. Between January and June of 2021, 29 separate BEC incidents were reported with a total loss of $1,025,317.

The release states a potential victim of a BEC scam will receive an email they believe is from a company they usually deal with but the email requests funds be sent to a new account or otherwise changes the normal payment practice.

If anyone suspects themselves as being a BEC victim, they are asked to immediately contact their financial institution to request a recall of funds and their employer to report irregularities with payroll deposits.