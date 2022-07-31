NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI met with a group of contractors Saturday at Sandia Resort to teach them about cyber security and how to keep their businesses safe. New Mexico organizations have been the target of a number of attacks, including Albuquerque Public Schools and Bernalillo county earlier this year.

The FBI says one of the first things businesses should do is contact them if they’ve been attacked. “If a threat happens, if a cybersecurity threat happens at your business, you need to contact the FBI,” says Special Agent Raul Bujanda. “I’m not saying we should be your first call but we should b your second call.”

“Our message to them is to reach out to us often because we might have those decryption keys. We might have the solution in place because these individuals that attacked you today attacked another business in another state last week,” he adds.

According to the FBI, New Mexicans lost $150,000 to ransomware attacks.