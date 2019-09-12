FBI takes over investigation into Española girl’s death

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is now taking over the investigation into the disappearance and death of Renezmae Calzada. On Thursday, the feds released new details on the case, saying whatever happened to the Espanola girl may have happened on pueblo land.

When KRQE News 13 asked the FBI if parents should be worried that a suspect could still be out there, the FBI said they don’t believe the public is at risk.

Police found Renezemae’s body on Wednesday in the Rio Grande on Santa Clara Pueblo land near Espanola. The kindergartner had been missing since Sunday when she was last seen playing in the front yard of her stepfather’s Espanola home. Her stepfather, Malcolm Torres, is still in custody and being questioned.

In a news release sent out on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s office said the FBI is taking over the case: “Based on the location of the area in which the child went missing and any alleged crimes may have occurred, which appear to be within the boundaries of Santa Clara Pueblo, and the child’s affiliation with the Pueblo.”

But for the past few days, parents have been wondering if there’s a kidnapper on the loose.

“It could’ve happened to anyone,” said local Anna Archuletta. “You have to be careful with your kids.”

No charges have been filed yet in this case. The FBI still isn’t calling this a murder, however, they’re considering her death suspicious while they await autopsy results.

Renezmae’s elementary school told KRQE News 13 they’re creating a mural in her honor.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Related Coverage: