NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward for information about how a man ended up dead in a burning car on the Navajo Nation.

The body of 51-year-old Nastacio Travis was found north of Church Rock back in July, in the trunk of a light-colored Dodge Avenger. His cause of death is not being released.

If you have any information, contact the FBI. There’s a $5,000 reward.