FBI seeking public's help in finding stolen artwork

New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $8,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the theft of six paintings. The paintings were stolen in Dallas, Texas around march 26, 2019, while being transported from Santa Fe to Louisiana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office at (505) 889-1300 or their online tips website.

