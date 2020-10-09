FBI seeking public’s help in finding stolen artwork

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is at risk of having an uncontrollable coronavirus spread. That's the latest from the Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Thursday at a news conference she delivered from home, while in isolation. It's another week of seeing a big spike in cases including almost 400 more confirmed COVID-19 cases announced Thursday. New Mexico is below the target of a 5% test positivity rate but the news came with a warning from the state's top doctor.

"That's an alarm valve that should be bringing very loudly for all of you because once we get over five percent, that's an indication that we really don't know how we're doing, that there are lots of cases out there, that we are probably not capturing," said Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase.