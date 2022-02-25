ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for help solving a four-year-old murder. Sixty-nine-year-old Roger Johnson was found stabbed to death in February 2018. His body was found in the back seat of his white Sonata in a pasture on the Isleta Pueblo.

The FBI is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Johnson was a resident of Yahtahey, New Mexico.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or go online at tips.fbi.gov.