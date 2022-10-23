SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking for information about a man’s death. The death occurred in Shiprock in 2018.

Officials said Herbert Whitehorse was found dead in an arroyo in Shiprock in early May 2018. An autopsy found he had died from blunt force trauma to his head.

The FBI said Whitehorse was possibly last seen alive on April 15 before his body was found. The FBI is offered a $5,000 reward for an arrest leading to the conviction of the person or people responsible for Whitehorse’s death.

Tips can be submitted on FBI’s website.