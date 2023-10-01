ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Isleta Police Department are looking for a vehicle tied to a shooting. The vehicle allegedly fled from the scene.

The shooting took place at Isleta Pueblo north of the tribal services complex on September 29 around 10:43 a.m.

The vehicle has the following descriptors:

2012-2015 Lexus

Silver

Four-door sedan

Temporary Tag

Dark grey interior

Possible bullet holes on driver’s side

If you have information, contact authorities at 1-800-CALL-FBI or Isleta Police Department Tip Line at 505-264-7258.