FBI searches for suspect in 2015 Las Cruces church explosions; $50K reward offered

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is increasing an award for information leading to the arrest whoever is responsible for church explosions in Las Cruces. It happened Sunday, August 2, 2015, at approximately 8:20 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church and Holy Cross Catholic Church. The award is now $50,000.

“We’re grateful for the support we’ve received on this case from our local and federal partners,” said Miguel Dominguez in a press release Friday, interim chief for the Las Cruces Police Department. “We hope the enhanced reward will lead to the suspect, or suspects, in this case.”

No one was hurt by the explosions but after hundreds of interviews, agents still do not have a suspect. They did catch a video of a man carrying a package walking around the area before the bombs went off. The FBI says he was wearing plaid shorts, a blue, short-sleeved T-shirt and hiking boots. Authorities say they are calling this man a person of interest because he may have information regarding the explosion at the Calvary Baptist Church.

They are also searching for the author of a letter that was sent around the time of explosions.

Portions of the letter reads as follows:

“Four religious leaders know of three men who were put in mental institutions because they tried fight back without attorneys for telling the truth. All were scientists at one of the military bases in our area. The religious leaders never came forward to help these men. They are now in hospitals when there is nothing wrong with them.”

“Four men had their wives walk out on them while they were in Desert Storm, taking everything our family had for another man.”

“When we see these officers of the court arrested and the four religious leaders come forward without political threats, then we will back off.”

“You are more dishonest than we are and will have to go over every divorce in the Third Judicial Courthouse to find out who we are and will have to expose just how corrupt the legal system is in Southern New Mexico.”

Anyone who recalls seeing something suspicious or knows anything about the explosions is urged to call the 24/7 toll-free phone number for tips at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).