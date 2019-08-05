Breaking News
FBI searches for man who robbed Santa Fe bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Santa Fe Police Department are looking for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank branch on Friday.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 30s, approximately 5-foot-11, with a short beard and possibly short, dark blonde hair. The man wore a gray hat, a gray T-shirt with stains around the abdomen, dark jeans, and brown sunglasses. He also carried a small bag that hung from his shoulder.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300. Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.

