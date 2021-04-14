FBI searches for information in suspicious death of Tohatchi man

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is seeking information regarding the suspicious death of a Tohatchi man. Authorities say 43-year-old Watson Ben Watchman was found dead at his residence 3.5 miles south of the Tohatchi Speedway store on Highway 491 on August 1, 2020.

The FBI reports that the cause of Watchman’s death was determined to be blunt head trauma. The FBI and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov.