FBI, Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office reopen 45-year-old cold case

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 45-year-old case in New Mexico is being reopened. You may remember Mary Aleta Sparks, formally known as Molly. The 21-year-old from Albuquerque went out to meet friends at Rosa’s Cantina in Algodones one night and never returned. Sparks had recently graduated from the University of New Mexico and was a member of the Sweat Hogs rugby team.

Her body was found beaten and strangled, the next day in a drainage ditch on July 24, 1975. After decades of no leads the FBI and Sandoval County Sheriff’s Deputies are working together to crack the case.

“We’re going to work together to develop leads, follow up on tips, use the new technology to our disposal and hopefully as the sheriff said, bring closure to the family and the individual responsible for this to justice,” said special agent Jim Langenberg.

Today, Molly would have been 66. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.