BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI said reports of an active shooter near the Tamaya Resort turned out to be a hoax. The reports prompted a massive police presence on the Santa Ana Pueblo near Bernalillo Monday afternoon putting the resort and golf course on lockdown.

However, investigators found no evidence that shots were fired, no one was hurt, and no guns were found. “When you get a call with information that came in, we responded to a threat. We cleared the scene to make sure…talking to employees, talking to guests, talking to everyone that was on site and hearing it from them. And once we had talked to everyone, we knew there was no threat,” Raul Bujanda, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Albuquerque.

The investigation is ongoing.