FBI report: Hate crimes in New Mexico quadrupled in 2018

(KRQE)- While the number of hate crimes in the United States has decreased slightly in 2018, hate crimes in New Mexico have quadrupled.

The FBI released the annual hate crimes report on Tuesday showing that there were a total of 7,120 hate crimes in 2018 which is down from 7,175 in 2017. The number of hate crimes in New Mexico reported between 2017 and 2018 jumped from 7 to 28.

Experts tell the Santa Fe New Mexican that while not all of the crimes are violent, the increase in incidents is still alarming. The report is created by using data provided by over 2,000 law enforcement agencies in the United States.

Nationwide, religion-based hate crimes have decreased by around 8% in 2018 with 835 incidents that targeted Jews or Jewish institutions. This number is down from 938 reported crimes in 2017.