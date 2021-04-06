FBI renews search for missing Gallup girl on 35th anniversary of disappearance

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is again asking for the public’s help in finding Anthonette Cayedito on the 35th anniversary of her disappearance from Gallup when she was nine years old. According to authorities, Cayedito was last seen inside her family’s residence on April 6, 1986.

The FBI reports that Cayedito was last seen wearing a pink nightgown. She has freckles, pierced ears, a scar on her knee, and a scar on her lip.

An age progressed photo of Anthonette Cayedito 36 years (courtesy FBI)

The FBI notes that Cayedito has moles on her back, right cheek, nose, left and right hands, and on her right ankle. She was also known to wear a silver chain with a small turquoise cross pendant.

At the time of her disappearance, Cayedito was four-feet-seven inches tall and weighed 55 pounds. She is of Navajo and Italian descent and has brown hair and brown eyes.

“The FBI and our partners have checked out numerous tips as we continue to investigate this disappearance,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Eric S. Brown Sr. of the Albuquerque FBI Division in a statement. “We are asking anyone who might have information about this case to come forward now and help us find Anthonette.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov.