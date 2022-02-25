NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI has released audio versions of missing and wanted posters in the Navajo language. The FBI’s Albuquerque and Phoenix offices teamed up to translate posters in 2020 with the hope that this could help them reach a larger audience.

The first poster available in audio announces a reward for up to $10,000 for information regarding the homicide of Wilson Joe Chiquito. The 75-year-old from Counselor, New Mexico died of blunt force trauma to the head in 2014.

According to a news release, the Albuquerque and Phoenix FBI field offices have worked with an employee in the Salt Lake City Division who speaks Navajo and has been translating posters into that language. “The FBI is committed to using any and all resources to get the word out about these unsolved cases on the Navajo Nation,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division in a news release. “Navajo speakers will now be able to hear as well as read our posters in their native language. We hope this leads to cases being solved and justice for victims and families.”

The first audio clip can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/wilson-joe-chiquito.