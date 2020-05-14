FBI releases reward poster Navajo language

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI has released a poster in the Navajo language that offers a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible or the death of James Naswood.

Naswood was found deceased in the passenger seat of a red Pontiac Grand Am on November 8, 2019, around 3:30 p.m. on New Mexico Highway 602 between mile markers 19 and 20 in Red Rock, New Mexico on the Navajo Nation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

This is the second poster the FBI has released in the Navajo language. The first poster asks for information regarding the 2014 homicide of Wilson Chiquito in Counselor, New Mexico.

Related Coverage: