FBI releases poster in Navajo for information in 2014 homicide

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI released a poster in the Navajo language on Friday to remind the public of the reward of up to $1,000 they are offering for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the 2014 death of Amy Lynn Hanson.

Hanson, 25, lived in Tohatchi, New Mexico and was last seen alive two days before her body was found in an arroyo at State Route 602 and Blue Medicine Well Road in Red Rock, New Mexico on November 30, 2014. Hanson’s cause of death was blunt force trauma. Anyone with information about Hanson’s death is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or contact them online.