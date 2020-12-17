FBI publishes posters in Navajo on missing person, homicide cases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is partnering with the Navajo Nation to crack down on unsolved cases. The FBI is publishing 13 posters for the first time in English and now Navajo on missing person and homicide cases within the Navajo Nation.

“The goal of our partnership with the Navajo Nation is to help them make their communities safer,” said James Langenberg, special agent in charge of the Albuquerque FBI Division. “The FBI has made it a priority to translate as many posters as possible into the Navajo language so we can solve these cases and provide justice for the victims and their families.”

The 13 posters show photos, incident details, physical descriptions, and in many cases, rewards. Agents say they plan to translate as many posters as possible in the Native language in hopes of solving these cases.

The FBI reports the first translation was released in March. More translations are expected as additional cases are identified.

Anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to call the FBI office responsible for the part of the Navajo Nation where the incident occurred either in Arizona at 623-466-1999 or New Mexico at 505-889-1300. Information can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

