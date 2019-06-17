FBI offers reward for information in 2014 homicide on Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the death of Amy Lynn Hanson.

Hanson lived in Tohatchi, N.M. and was last seen alive two days before her body was found in an arroyo on November 30, 2014 on the Navajo Nation. Hanson was 25 years old at the time.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma. The FBI and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety have been investigating since Hanson’s body was discovered.

Anyone with information about Hanson’s death is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or through tips.fbi.gov