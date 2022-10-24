NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward for information in the case of a Navajo Nation woman who went missing last year. Investigators say 64-year-old Ella May Begay has not been since June 2021 when a Ford F-150 was seen leaving her home in Sweetwater, Arizona.

Investigators believe it may have headed toward Thoreau, New Mexico, and possibly Albuquerque. The pickup was silver or gray, with a broken tailgate and the Arizona license plate AFE7101. The feds are offering $5,000 for tips leading to anyone who was involved in her disappearance.