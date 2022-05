SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three years later, the FBI is still trying to track down six paintings that were stolen while being transported from New Mexico. The paintings were swiped in Dallas in March of 2019 while there were en route from Santa Fe to Louisiana.

One of the paintings is the work of Santa Fe-based artist Erin Cone. The other five are by Nicole Carbonnet of New Orleans. The FBI is offering an $8,000 reward for information