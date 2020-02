NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for help tracking down a possible murderer.

On November 8, 48-year-old James Naswood was found dead inside a red Pontiac Grand Am in Red Rock, south of Gallup on the Navajo Nation.

Investigators are not releasing how he died. They are offering a $5,000 reward for information. If you know anything, call Albuquerque’s FBI field office at 505-889-1300 or your closest field office.