FBI offers $5,000 reward for information on Taos Pueblo homicides

TAOS PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE)- The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals responsible for the homicides of a father and son on Taos Pueblo.

Authorities have identified the victims as 82-year-old Antonio “Tony” Romero and 51-year-old Buc Romero, both from Taos Pueblo. Their bodies were discovered in Buck Romero’s residence on June 1, 2019.

Authorities are not releasing the victims’ cause of death at this time. The Taos Pueblo Department of Public Safety is also assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or by using the online form at tips.fbi.gov.