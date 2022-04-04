NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward for information after a woman’s body was found on Laguna Pueblo in March. According to a news release, on March 9, the body of Mona Renee Vallo was found on U.S. Route 66, New Mexico Highway 124.

The FBI says her injuries were consistent with a hit-and-run crash. They also say she may have been struck around 7 p.m. on March 9. “The deaths of too many Native American men and women remain unsolved,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division in a news release. “We are working with the Pueblo of Laguna Public Safety Department to give Mona’s family the justice they deserve. The public can help by contacting us if they have any information about her death.”

The FBI is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or go online to tips.fbi.gov.