FBI offers $10K reward for information on 2002 disappearance

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering $10,000 for information on the disappearance of a Navajo Nation woman that happened 18 years ago. Laverda Sorrell, from the town of Navajo, was last seen on July 4, 2002, when her husband dropped her off in nearby Fort Defiance, Arizona.

The FBI reports that a family member reported Sorrell missing to the Navajo Police, Window Rock District on July 8, 2002. She was 44-years-old at the time.

Sorrell is five-feet, one-inch tall and weighs 110-pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

