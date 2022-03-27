NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward for information in the death of a man in Red Rock back in July 2019. James Naswood’s body was found in November 2019 in Red Rock.
The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for info leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death.