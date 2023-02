NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the murder of Lee Michael Pahe. Pahe was found dead on the ground in Naschitti, New Mexico on July 26, 2021.

The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound. Officials say Pahe was last seen leaving a home at 2 a.m. that same day. Anyone with information leading to the arrest of someone responsible for the death is eligible for the reward.