FBI offering reward for fugitive, possibly in four corners area

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and conviction of Cecil Vijil Jr. who is wanted in connection with an assault on a federal officer and could be in the Four Corners area. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office in Utah is also offering a $1,000 reward.

Cecil Vijil, Jr.

On April 30, an FBI special agent and a San Juan County Sheriff’s deputy went to Vijil’s home near Aneth, Utah on the Navajo Nation while investigating another crime. That’s when police say allegedly fired multiple rounds at the officers. No one was injured.

Vijil has been charged with assault on a federal officer and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. A warrant has been issued for Vijil’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call local law enforcement or the FBI at (801) 579-1400.

