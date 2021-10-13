FBI not commenting on abducted boy found safe over a year later

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI isn’t revealing where a three-year-old boy kidnapped nearly two years ago was found. New Mexico State Police announced Tuesday that Osiel Rico had been found safe.
The boy was allegedly taken by his father, Jorge Rico-Ruvira in January 2020 after police say he killed the boy’s mother, Isela Mauricio-Sanchez. Investigators initially believed they were headed to Mexico.
NMSP referred all questions about the case to the FBI. KRQE News 13 asked them where and how the boy was found and if Rico-Ruvira was still on the run but a spokesperson said they are not commenting at this time. The FBI still has Rico-Ruvira listed on its most wanted fugitive website.