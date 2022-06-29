NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI says they’ve seen a sharp increase in the number of shooting threats made at New Mexico schools this year. Frank Fisher, a spokesman for the agency’s Albuquerque, told KRQE News 13 that they have received 19 reports of threats so far in 2022, compared to two at this point last year.

One recent hoax in Edgewood led to the arrest of a 17-year-old. State police say the teen claimed it was a joke.

Fisher says they tend to see an increase in threats following mass shootings and he urges anyone who sees a potential threat to report it immediately. “Trust your gut. If you hear something or you see something that just doesn’t feel right, don’t just dismiss it,” said Fisher.

Around 75% of the tips the FBI receives comes from social media.