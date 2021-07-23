FBI looking for man accused of fatal shooting on Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a man accused of murder in the Navajo Nation. Officials say 27-year-old Josiah Alan Smith is the suspect in the fatal shooting earlier this year but say they can’t release any other details.

FBI officials say he is Native American, 5’11” tall, weighing about 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. They also say the public should not approach Smith as he is considered to be armed and dangerous Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov.