FBI issues search warrant for man accused of murder, kidnapping

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – There is now a federal search warrant out for the man accused of killing his girlfriend in Roswell, and taking off with their son.

Investigators say Jorge Rico-Ruvira may be in Mexico, or headed there, since he has family in the areas of Zacatecas and Jalisco. He’s the man charged with strangling Isela Mauricio-Sanchez to death, then disappearing with three-year-old Osiel, triggering an Amber Alert earlier this week.

They may be traveling in a maroon GMC. If you know anything, you are asked to call police immediately.

