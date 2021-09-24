FBI investigating reports of Afghan evacuees assaulted service member at Fort Bliss

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is investigating after reports a female service member was assaulted by Afghan evacuees at Fort Bliss. Base officials confirmed a small group of evacuees were behind the incident at the Dona Ana Complex over the weekend. However, they have not given any more details about the attack.

Related coverage

They say they are implementing extra security measures including more patrols, better lighting and a buddy system to keep service members safe. The facility just outside El Paso on the New Mexico side houses upwards of 10,000 Afghans who fled the country following the Taliban takeover.