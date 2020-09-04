FBI investigating New Mexico woman’s death in 2019

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI needs your help to find out how a young woman ended up dead on the Tesuque Pueblo. The body of Destinee Atencio was found near Camel Rock on June 22, 2019.
Medical examiners couldn’t determine what killed her but she may have been dead for a couple of weeks. Atencio, who was 21 at the time, was last seen by a relative in Santa Fe sometime in April 2019.
If you know anything please call the FBI at at 505-889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov.
Latest News
