FBI investigating crash that killed two Mormon missionaries in NW New Mexico

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI is investigating a crash in northwestern New Mexico that killed two Mormon missionaries. Michael Davis from Utah and Tyson Haycock from Montana were both killed in the head-on crash Thursday afternoon on the Navajo Nation.

A third missionary was badly hurt and is being treated at an Albuquerque hospital. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints says the two missionaries, who were both 20 years old, were serving in the Farmington mission. The FBI has not released any details about the crash.

