NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced Friday they are transitioning to a new crime statistics reporting system. The new system is called the “National Incident Based Reporting System.”

The new system allows law enforcement agencies to enter more comprehensive and detailed crime data. That data is then submitted to the FBI. Officials say the more detailed the data is, the better prepared officers can be while in the field. Six DPS were also recognized for their efforts in getting more than 80% of local agencies reporting data into NIBRS.

In 2021, when NIBRS was first introduced, only 23 agencies were reporting data into the system. As of this week, 74 agencies are submitting data into NIBRS.