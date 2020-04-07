FBI continues search for missing girl from 1986

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday marks the 34th anniversary of the unsolved disappearance of a 9-year-old girl. The Albuquerque’s FBI’s Division and Gallup Police Department want to remind the public that they are still looking for her.

Anthonette Cayedito was last seen in her family home in Gallup. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources