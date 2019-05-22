FBI continues search for missing Gallup girl from 1986

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) - Federal agents are renewing their search for a New Mexico girl who went missing more than three decades ago.

Anthonette Cayedito, who was 9-years-old, was last seen in her family's home in Gallup in April of 1986. As part of National Missing Children's Day, the FBI wants to remind the public that they can still provide tips in the case.