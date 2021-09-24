FBI: Case of missing 13-year-old Kirtland girl was not a kidnapping

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI says they have identified a man who they originally believed abducted a girl. It turns out it wasn’t a kidnapping at all. The FBI previously said a man took the 13-year-old girl from an RV park near Farmington last week. The girl was found the next morning at a trading post in Arizona.

The FBI sent out a sketch. They have since identified the man and says after interviewing him they are still sorting out what happened but they are no longer considering it a kidnapping. According to a news release from the FBI Albuquerque Division, they are working with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety on the investigation.

