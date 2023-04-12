CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE) – The effort to identify and charge individuals involved in the January 6 breech at the U.S. Capitol has led law enforcement to Chama. Now Rockne Earles, 62, faces felony charges for his alleged involvement.

Earles is charged with multiple charges including civil disorder, entering restricted areas, disorderly conduct, and physical violence in a restricted area, according to the criminal complaint filed in federal court.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began looking into Earles after receiving several anonymous tips. A screenshot of a Facebook post allegedly made by Earles indicates that Earles was looking for people to join him on a trip to the Capitol.

Video of the January 6 event allegedly shows Earles grabbing and throwing a U.S. Capitol Police Officer. After sustaining this, and other injuries during the event, that Capitol Police Officer reported receiving treatment at a hospital and had to take 45 days off of work, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The FBI points to a video on Twitter that reportedly shows the assault.

Around the time of the January 6 breech, Earles lived in North Dakota. April 11, 2023, the FBI arrested Earles in Chama, New Mexico, court documents show.

The Department of Justice expects Earles to make his initial court appearance in New Mexico today – he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

So far, more than 1,000 people have been arrested on charges related to involvement at the Capitol breach, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. But the nationwide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with tips about involved individuals can call the FBI at: 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.